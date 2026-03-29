Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan joins four-nation talks in Islamabad on Middle East tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a Türkiye-Egypt-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia foreign ministers' meeting held in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting focused on the latest developments in the Middle East as the US-Israel war with Iran marks one month.

Fidan arrived in Pakistan's capital for two days of talks centered on regional issues.

The visit comes as Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt continue diplomatic efforts to help end the ongoing conflict.

The US and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, with reports of more than 1,300 deaths.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

















