'Hatred-fueled genocide network' uses faith as cover, deepening regional crisis: Turkish president

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday slammed the Israeli administration, labeling it a "genocide network blinded by hatred" due to its actions in the region, noting that it is dragging the region into its worst turmoil of the century.

The war launched on Iran continues to engulf the region in "blood and gunpowder," with missiles targeting innocent children attending school, Erdoğan told provincial leaders of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the Turkish capital Ankara, referring to the bombed school in Minab, Iran.

The Netanyahu government is not only targeting Iran, but it is also gradually implementing plans to invade Lebanon, he warned.

Türkiye neither discriminates "among its brothers, neighbors" nor stands idly by while they suffer, Erdoğan added.

On Israel's decision not to allow Muslims to perform their Eid-prayers in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Erdoğan said that blocking Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa, for the first time since 1967, is an "audacious" attack on 2 billion Muslims' faith.

Muslims' right to worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque cannot be taken, blocked, or banned, "no matter the pretext," the Turkish leader added, slamming the Israeli administration.