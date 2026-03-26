Ankara 'closely' follows risks in Black Sea due to ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war

Türkiye said Thursday it is "closely" monitoring the risks in the Black Sea due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, after a US-origin unmanned submarine was found near the coast of Ordu.

"On March 21, 2026, an unmanned maritime vehicle of US origin, believed to have drifted ashore due to engine failure off the coast of Unye in (Türkiye's Black Sea city of) Ordu, was safely neutralized by Underwater Defense Command teams," said the National Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk.

"Risks in the Black Sea caused by unmanned naval and aerial vehicles losing control or mobility, widely used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are being closely monitored," Akturk added.

Noting that caution is necessary in this environment, he urged all citizens, especially fishermen and seafarers, to be careful, noting that if a suspicious object or stranded unmanned vehicle is found, authorities should be notified.

Türkiye's Naval Forces Command units continue reconnaissance, surveillance, and patrol activities in the Black Sea 24/7 to protect maritime jurisdiction areas, he stressed, adding that necessary warnings are being issued to relevant parties to ensure navigation safety.

- Turkish soldiers located in Baghdad for NATO mission evacuated

Regarding NATO's decision to withdraw the alliance mission Iraq, in light of recent developments in the region, Akturk said that the evacuation of Turkish Armed Forces personnel has been "successfully" completed.

"As part of NATO's withdrawal plan, our country has also supported the evacuation of personnel from allied nations," he noted, adding that Turkish Armed Forces persist in contributing to establishing peace and keeping the stability across a wide geography.

- Israel's violence across region causes heavy price for civilians in Middle East

Akturk underlined that the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, along with Israel's ongoing aggression, continues to threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.

He underscored Türkiye's stance, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy based on international law.

"Israel's attacks targeting infrastructure, civilian facilities, and residential areas in Lebanon are causing severe consequences for civilians and constitute violations of international humanitarian law. Its ground operation south of the Litani River and destruction of bridges over the river indicate a potential occupation policy toward Lebanon in the coming period.

"In addition, Israel's activities in southern Syria violate the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while increasing illegal settlement activities and violence in the (occupied) West Bank further heighten regional fragility. Establishing lasting peace requires the implementation of a two-state solution and the protection of the fundamental rights of Palestinians. We call on the international community, especially the UN, to take responsibility in preventing growing violations and ensuring the effective implementation of international law," he added.

- New UK-Türkiye deal on acquiring Eurofighter jets includes technical, logistical support

Recalling a signed contract for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jet aircraft, along with equipment and ammunition, in October 2025 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the ministry said that on Wednesday, the defense ministries of the two countries signed an additional agreement covering equipment and ammunition.

"The agreement includes training for pilots and instructor pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, electronic warfare and system operators, as well as spare parts, simulators, test equipment, and ground support systems. The manufacturer will also provide technical support services for the first three years after the aircraft enter service," the ministry said.

- Qatari investigation on March 22 helicopter crash in Qatar

The exact reason for the helicopter crash on March 22 in Qatar will be determined following an investigation by Qatari authorities.

The Turkish defense Ministry said: "Our Armed Forces conduct testing, development, and training activities for domestically produced defense industry products both at home and abroad, together with engineers and technicians. This is a unique practice that greatly contributes to the development of our national defense industry."

"The safety of the Qatar-Türkiye Combined Joint Force Command and our personnel there is being ensured at the highest level through additional measures taken in full coordination with Qatari authorities, considering current regional developments and increased security sensitivities. No negative situation has occurred so far," he added.

- Establishing NATO headquarters in Türkiye planned in 2023

The Turkish National Defense Ministry in 2023 ordered the establishment of a Corps Headquarters under NATO's Southeastern Regional Plan, the ministry said, noting that the 6th Corps Command has been assigned to meet the requirements of the headquarters, which is planned to be established under the command of a Turkish general, and necessary appointments have been made to the national core staff.

"Efforts to transform the headquarters into a multinational structure are ongoing in coordination with NATO authorities, and the approval process is still underway as NATO procedures have not yet been completed.

"The headquarters does not yet have an approved logo. Its role will be to support deterrence and defense activities in its area of responsibility by ensuring the integration of assigned forces within the framework of regional plans. Furthermore, since NATO's Southeastern Regional Plan has already been approved by allies, the planned multinational corps headquarters is not related to recent developments in our region," it added.





