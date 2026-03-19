Türkiye anti-disinformation center rejects claims of providing logistics to Israel

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Wednesday denied claims that a new Presidential Decree would allow logistics support to Israel or enable the transit of foreign weapons through Türkiye.

The center said the allegations were "clear disinformation," rejecting reports that the regulation would ease the movement of military equipment across the country.

"The Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, No. 33199, does not liberalize the transit of war vehicles and equipment, weapons, ammunition, and military explosives through Türkiye," the center said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that all such procedures remain subject to prior approval and strict oversight, requiring a conformity document issued by the Trade Ministry based on assessments by relevant institutions.

The statement said the regulation aims to clarify which authority is responsible for re-export procedures within transit trade and to reduce delays caused by vehicles waiting in customs areas.

The center said the measure is not linked to current regional developments.





