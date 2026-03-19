Somalia’s South West State suspends commercial, private flights

Somalia's South West State on Thursday suspended all commercial and private flights to and from its airports, citing security concerns.

Authorities said only United Nations and African Union flights will be allowed, limited to humanitarian, medical and official purposes, and barred from carrying political figures without approval.

"This measure has been implemented to ensure civilian safety and maintain orderly aviation operations under current conditions," according to a statement issued by the state's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

It added that exemptions apply strictly to humanitarian, medical and official operations, and such flights must not carry political figures without prior approval.

The move comes a day after the state severed ties with the federal government, accusing it of interference and backing militias against President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

The decision follows growing tensions after constitutional changes approved by Somalia's parliament, which have drawn criticism from opposition groups and regional administrations including Jubaland and Puntland.





