Turkish foreign minister, Iranian counterpart discuss course of ongoing war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed the course of the ongoing war with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

No further information on the conversation was provided.

Hostilities have raged since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.