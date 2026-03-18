‘May the jealous burst with envy': Mosaic with inscription found at Türkiye’s 3,000-year-old ancient city excavation

Archaeologists in the Turkish city Antalya's Alanya district have uncovered a nearly 15-square-meter mosaic dating back to the 4th-6th centuries AD at the ancient city of Syedra, featuring an inscription that translates roughly to "may the jealous burst with envy."

Excavations at the 3,000-year-old city are continuing under the "Legacy to the Future Project" of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, led by Associate Professor Ertuğ Ergürer of Alaaddin Keykubat University.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ergürer said the team discovered the mosaic in one of the city's largest residences.

He noted that the mosaic, located at the main entrance of the building, is very well-preserved.

"It consists of geometric patterns and various floral motifs. We are still in the early stages of study, but we date it between the 4th and 6th centuries AD," he noted.

What makes the mosaic particularly unique, Ergürer added, is the presence of two inscriptions.

"At the center of the mosaic is an inscription that can be interpreted as 'use with luck' or 'farewell with good wishes.' At the room's entrance, a second inscription appears within a circular border. This one has a figurative meaning: the first word refers to 'the jealous,' while the second conveys 'bursting' or 'splitting,'" he explained.

He added: "In other words, it corresponds to the expression 'may the jealous burst with envy,' which is still used today. Finding such a phrase at the entrance of a 1,500-year-old building was a great surprise for us."

Ergürer said the structure is considered one of Syedra's most important residences, with excavation and restoration efforts continuing in various sections.

He explained that the three-story building has north-side entrances leading to the second and third floors.

"The building contains numerous rooms and a central courtyard. It was in use from the 2nd to the 7th centuries AD. Over this time, ownership changed, new rooms were added, floors were built, and some areas were closed off. In later periods, the entrance and the mosaic section were covered, which helped preserve the mosaic in such excellent condition until today," he said.

Ergürer emphasized that the mosaic and the building have now been placed under protection, with cleaning and restoration work continuing.

Conservator-restorer Selma Yağcı, part of the excavation team, explained that restoration began immediately after documenting the mosaic. The work addressed urgent areas, reassembled scattered sections, filled the joints, and applied a protective surface layer, leaving the mosaic in good condition.

























