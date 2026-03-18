Gulf countries to start celebration of Muslim Eid-Fitr on Friday

Muslims gather during the holy month of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, February 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will start in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on Friday, authorities said Wednesday.

The Saudi Royal Court said the new moon of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar, was not sighted on Wednesday.

"Therefore, Thursday will be the last day of Ramadan and Friday will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr," it added in a statement.

A similar announcement was made by authorities in Qatar and the UAE.

Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic festival, comes this year amid a raging war between Iran, the US and Israel, which has killed around 1,300 people in Iran since Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















