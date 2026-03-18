Turkish president, Omani sultan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues in a phone call.

"The attacks on Iran, followed by Iran's retaliation against neighboring brotherly countries in the region, have put the region at risk of an unprecedented security crisis," Erdoğan said, stressing that attacks targeting Oman are unacceptable, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye has not given up on diplomatic efforts, including mediation, even under the current circumstances, and that such efforts will continue.

The president also stressed that Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu government blocking Muslims' access to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is "unacceptable" and that Gaza remains in dire need of humanitarian aid.

He added that the efforts of the recently established Board of Peace should continue with the goal of a two-state solution.

Erdoğan also gave the sultan best wishes ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.