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News Türkiye Turkish president, Omani sultan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish president, Omani sultan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

According to a statement from the Communications Directorate’s social media account, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Oman, as well as regional issues, during a phone call on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 18,2026
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TURKISH PRESIDENT, OMANI SULTAN DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES, REGIONAL ISSUES
(AA File Photo)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues in a phone call.

"The attacks on Iran, followed by Iran's retaliation against neighboring brotherly countries in the region, have put the region at risk of an unprecedented security crisis," Erdoğan said, stressing that attacks targeting Oman are unacceptable, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye has not given up on diplomatic efforts, including mediation, even under the current circumstances, and that such efforts will continue.

The president also stressed that Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu government blocking Muslims' access to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is "unacceptable" and that Gaza remains in dire need of humanitarian aid.

He added that the efforts of the recently established Board of Peace should continue with the goal of a two-state solution.

Erdoğan also gave the sultan best wishes ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.