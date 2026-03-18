Iranian foreign minister offers condolences for killing of Turkish driver in Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered condolences Wednesday for the killing of a Turkish truck driver in Iran, saying it shows that civilians are being targeted.

The martyrdom of Hüseyin Fırat, "who was targeted on Iranian soil by the enemy US and Israel, is a clear indication that the aggressors are targeting innocent civilians," Araghchi wrote on US social media company X.

"In this blessed month, I wish God's mercy upon that esteemed martyr and offer my condolences to his family," he added.

Fırat, 29, was wounded March 6 when munitions fragments hit his truck en route from Tehran to Tabriz. He died days later in the hospital after being in intensive care.