Turkish vice president warns prolonged war in Middle East risks ‘deepening hostilities’

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Tuesday that the prolongation of the war in the Middle East "risks deepening hostilities by increasing destruction, in addition to its economic and social impacts."

Yılmaz made the remarks on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal following his meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"In our meeting, we focused on improving our bilateral relations, particularly in energy, trade, and defense. In addition, we discussed regional and global developments and exchanged views on the effects of the US/Israel-Iran conflict," Yılmaz wrote on social media.

"As Türkiye, we are working with all our means to prevent the escalation of tensions in our region, to strengthen channels of diplomacy and dialogue, and to open paths to peace," Yılmaz added.

He thanked Anita Anand "for her kind visit and constructive contributions."