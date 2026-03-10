Türkiye deploying Patriot air defense system in eastern Malatya province: Defense Ministry

Türkiye said Tuesday that a Patriot air defense system is being prepared for operational readiness in eastern Türkiye as part of efforts coordinated with NATO to help protect the country's airspace amid the ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement, the National Defense Ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces remain "fully committed to ensuring the security of our country and our citizens" amid the recent regional developments.

"In light of recent developments in our region, necessary measures are being taken to secure our borders and airspace, and we are in consultations with NATO and our Allies," the ministry said.

It added that, alongside national security measures, the alliance has reinforced its regional defense posture. "In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced air and missile defence measures," the statement said.

"As part of this framework, a Patriot System is currently in Malatya and is being prepared for operational readiness to support the protection of our airspace," the ministry noted.

The ministry said Türkiye would continue coordinating with the alliance on defense and security matters.

"Our country, which maintains its defence and security capacity at the highest level, will continue to assess developments in cooperation and consultation with NATO and our Allies, and strive for regional peace and stability," the statement said.

The announcement came amid regional tensions due to the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The tensions escalated since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz around March 1. The strategic waterway normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily and roughly 20% of the global liquefied natural gas trade.



