Belarusian president congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new supreme leader

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his selection as Iran's new supreme leader.

He was declared the successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed with his family members in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.

According to a presidential statement, Lukashenko said Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership at an "exceptionally difficult time," expressing confidence that under the new leadership, Iran would continue to defend its independence, ensure stable development, preserve its spiritual heritage and strengthen its role on the international stage.

"This will be the best tribute to the memory of your parents, family and loved ones, as well as all Iranians who are now giving their lives in defense of the Fatherland," he said.

He added that the Iranian people's loyalty to traditions, resilience in the face of trials and desire for independent development command sincere respect.

"We highly value our partnership with Tehran and attach great importance to further expanding contacts at all levels," he said, underlining that Belarus and Iran have long maintained strong and friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, became Iran's third supreme leader in history. Iranian officials described his appointment as a step toward strengthening national unity.

The previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held the position for 37 years. A joint US-Israel airstrike on Feb. 28 targeted his residence in Tehran, killing the 86-year-old leader.



