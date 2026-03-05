Turkish president discusses need for increased defense ties in NATO with French counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday discussed the need for increased defense cooperation among NATO allies amid regional, global conflicts in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as conflicts in the region and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan told Macron that conflicts in the region and around the world "necessitate increased defense cooperation among NATO allies."

He stressed that "it is important to accelerate joint steps in the defense industry that have long been delayed."

Erdoğan said prolonging the conflict in Iran would be "a source of instability for both the region and the world," and that Türkiye is making "intensive efforts to strengthen the diplomatic ground and return to negotiations."

He added that Ankara is closely monitoring the developments in the Islamic republic, and was "saddened by the civilian deaths and concerned about their increase."