Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents discuss drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Thursday discussed a drone strike on Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people.

In a phone call, Erdoğan condemned the drone attack and conveyed his well wishes to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport and injuries to two civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry later announced that four people were injured and that their conditions were stable.