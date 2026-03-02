Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan until March 6

Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have taken precautions to ensure aviation safety.

Uraloğlu stated that notices to air missions are still in effect, officially closing airspace over Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Southern Syria.

Civil aviation operates only in Oman, Lebanon, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, emergency traffic routing is underway in the UAE, with Emirates and Etihad Airways flights scheduled to resume on Monday.

Uraloğlu noted that a single Turkish Airlines aircraft is currently grounded at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, along with a Pegasus Airlines aircraft.

Türkiye's budget carrier AJet currently has no aircraft stranded in any of the restricted regional zones.

At the same time, Tailwind Airlines has one aircraft in Iraq, currently leased to an Iraqi firm.

Turkish carriers are rerouting their active flights to avoid all restricted airspaces.

"Due to ongoing risks in the region, flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan by THY, AJet, Pegasus, and SunExpress have been canceled until March 6," the minister said.

"Pegasus Airlines will not operate Iran flights until March 12, while all flights planned to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE have been cancelled until March 3," he noted.

"Decisions are being made based on daily assessments, and if there are no improvements in the current conditions, cancellations may continue on a daily basis," he added.















