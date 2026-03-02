Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss regional issues in call

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday discussed regional developments with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot over a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two discussed ways for decreasing tensions in the region, the sources said, adding that concrete steps to be taken to end the attacks were also addressed.

Earlier, Fidan held phone calls with his Azerbaijani and Bulgarian counterparts.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, and several Gulf countries, which house US military assets and bases.