Türkiye updates regional airspace status following US, Israeli attacks on Iran

The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said Sunday that varying levels of airspace closures and restrictions have been implemented above Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, following US and Israeli attacks against Iran.

A post on the ministry's official NSosyal account noted that air traffic services are not being provided over Afghanistan, while airspace regulations are in effect over the United Arab Emirates (Emirates FIR).

Regarding airport operations, the ministry reported that Ben Gurion Airport in Israel is operating under limited capacity, while Haifa, Ramon, Rosh Pina and Herzliya airports are closed.

In Syria, operational conditions at Damascus and Aleppo international airports are subject to change depending on published NOTAMs.

On the flow of regional air traffic, the ministry noted that most flights are routed through the corridor connecting Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye and Southern Cyprus, with some traffic passing via northern Azerbaijan toward Türkiye and Europe.

It has led to increased congestion within Turkish airspace, though authorities emphasized that air traffic services are being maintained safely and without disruption.

On Saturday, 15 flights were diverted due to regional airspace closures, nine of which were redirected to the Istanbul Airport. At the Tehran Airport, two aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines remain on the ground.

The ministry added that Turkish carriers are adjusting flight routes in line with current restrictions, while developments in the region are being closely monitored and coordinated measures continue to manage any potential changes in airspace and airport conditions.

REGIONAL TENSIONS



Israel and the US launched a military operation against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime."

The strikes came after the latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks concluded Thursday in Geneva, where both sides had described the atmosphere as serious and constructive under Omani mediation.

Last June, the US had struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.