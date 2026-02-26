TÜRKIYES EXPORTS TOTAL $20.3B IN JANUARY

Turkish exports amounted to $20.31 billion in January, down 4% on a yearly basis, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The country's imports edged up 0.1% to $28.69 billion in January, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.38 billion, up 11.6%.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $2.8 billion in January, the data showed.

In January, the ratios of the manufacturing industries products sector, agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, and the mining and quarrying sector in total exports were 92.7%, 4.8%, and 1.8%, respectively.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3.3%, and medium-high tech's share was at 40.2% in January.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.78 billion, followed by the UK with $1.28 billion and the US with $1.21 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $4.28 billion, followed by Russia with $3.02 billion and Germany with $1.87 billion.