North Korean leader Kim signals conditional openness to US talks, rejects South Korea’s outreach

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled that Pyongyang could improve relations with the United States if Washington abandons what he called a "hostile policy," while rejecting recent dialogue proposals from South Korea as "deceptive," South Korean media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remarks during a policy review session at the ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, which concluded this week after several days of deliberations, Yonhap News reported, citing North Korean state media.

"We have no reason not to get along with the United States if it respects our country's current status, as defined in the North Korean constitution, and drops its hostile policy toward North Korea," Kim was quoted as saying.

He warned that North Korea would respond in kind if the US maintains what he described as a confrontational stance.

"Whether it is peaceful coexistence or eternal confrontation, we are prepared for both," he said, signaling that future ties would depend on Washington's next steps.

While leaving the door open to potential engagement with the US, Kim dismissed overtures from Seoul as "deceptive," underscoring continued tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The comments come amid renewed speculation about diplomacy ahead of an expected April visit by US President Donald Trump to China.

In response to Kim's remarks, South Korea's presidential office said it would continue efforts to promote peaceful coexistence on the peninsula.

"Our government will continue efforts to open a future of co-prosperity in which the two Koreas can peacefully coexist and prosper together," a senior presidential official said. "To this end, the South and the North should refrain from hostile and confrontational rhetoric and build a foundation of mutual respect and trust."

Meanwhile, North Korea held a military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square on Wednesday evening to mark the ninth Congress of the Workers' Party.

Speaking at the event, Kim praised the Korean People's Army for its loyalty and described it as the core force defending the country's sovereignty.

"Our army will deliver terrible retaliatory attacks to any forces the moment they commit hostile military acts infringing upon our national sovereignty and security interests," he said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.