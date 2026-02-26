State leaders congratulate Turkish President Erdogan on birthday

 Contact Us
World leaders, including the presidents of Azerbaijan, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Greece’s prime minister, called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his birthday, with Erdoğan thanking them and pledging to strengthen bilateral ties.

Published February 26,2026
Several world leaders on Thursday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications shared on the social media platform NSosyal.

Those offering congratulations included Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's presidency, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Erdogan held separate phone calls with the leaders, during which they conveyed their birthday wishes, the statement said.

He thanked them and expressed his determination to further advance bilateral relations between Türkiye and their respective countries.