State leaders congratulate Turkish President Erdogan on birthday

Several world leaders on Thursday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications shared on the social media platform NSosyal.

Those offering congratulations included Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's presidency, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Erdogan held separate phone calls with the leaders, during which they conveyed their birthday wishes, the statement said.

He thanked them and expressed his determination to further advance bilateral relations between Türkiye and their respective countries.







