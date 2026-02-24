Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand nationwide sustainable energy use

Türkiye is promoting rooftop solar systems as part of efforts to expand decentralized renewable energy use and widen public participation in the energy transition.

A regulation introduced last year by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry requires buildings above a certain size to meet at least 10% of their electricity consumption from renewable sources.

Under the amended rules, buildings with a total construction area exceeding 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) must generate at least 10% of their energy needs from renewable sources such as solar panels or heat pumps.

The renewable energy requirement, previously set at 5%, was doubled as part of Türkiye's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2053 and reducing energy imports.

The regulation also allows shared electricity expenses in residential complexes to be offset through renewable generation.

While individual homeowners do not receive direct government incentives for rooftop solar, green energy loans may help support adoption. Commercial and agricultural sectors already benefit from various grants and support programs.

Solar investments have become particularly widespread in agriculture, where systems are used to power irrigation pumps, greenhouses and cold storage facilities.

-HOUSEHOLD ADOPTION SEEN AS CRITICAL

Speaking to Anadolu, Ozan Erdinc from Yildiz Technical University's Electrical Engineering Department said expanding rooftop solar is essential to spreading the energy transition at the household level.

"Combating climate change will only be possible not just with large-scale renewable plants, but also through individual contributions," Erdinc said.

He said a local production-local consumption model reduces transmission losses and improves overall efficiency.

Involving households in renewable generation would integrate the green economy into daily life rather than leaving it as a policy objective, he added.



The effects of climate change are considered one of the biggest threats facing humanity today, according to many studies and scientific bodies.





-APPLICATION AND INSTALLATION PROCESS

Muhammet Rasit Akyol, chair of Sunera Renewable Energy, outlined the process for installing residential rooftop solar systems.

The process begins with determining the required system capacity, followed by submitting a project plan and documents to the local electricity distribution company.

After approvals, panels, inverters and mounting systems are installed, followed by grid connection tests and commissioning.

"Residential rooftop solar application review process typically takes 2-3 months, with installation averaging 2-3 weeks depending on system size," Akyol said.

In new buildings, solar infrastructure can be incorporated at the design stage. In existing structures, systems can be installed after assessing roof suitability and electrical compatibility.

Under Türkiye's netting system, excess electricity fed into the grid is deducted from the consumer's bill during the billing cycle.

With proper design, annual electricity bills can fall close to zero, and surplus production may be sold.

For an average household, Akyol said a 5 kW system requiring about 10 panels is generally sufficient.

Under Türkiye's solar conditions, such a system can generate around 8,000 kWh annually, depending on region, often covering a typical home's yearly consumption.