Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, Cemre Foundation to promote environmental awareness to children

Business, art, and civil society figures attended the Cemre Foundation's Introduction Program, where its vision, projects, and future goals were presented to the public. The volunteer-based organization focused on raising environmental awareness and disaster preparedness and response seeks to strengthen social solidarity and reach different segments of society through social responsibility projects.

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan told Anadolu in an exclusive interview that he has long been involved in environmental issues.

He said receiving an invitation from Cemre Foundation's Honorary President Cigdem Karaaslan to join the board of trustees during the foundation's establishment was a source of pride and gratification.

Noting that the foundation operates entirely on a volunteer basis, Duzyatan said they conduct educational seminars and disaster first-aid training to bring awareness to as many people as possible.

"The aim of this foundation is to spread environmental awareness, protect our water, and improve our soils' health," he added.

Duzyatan added that uniting civil society organizations under one roof around these shared goals would build a stronger structure, ultimately generating much greater benefits for the country.

- Growing global environmental awareness

Emphasizing that artists should set an example, Duzyatan said action-driven volunteer efforts can raise environmental awareness and spark a broader social movement.

Drawing on his experience producing documentaries around the world, he highlighted recent innovations such as ocean microplastic cleaners and bricks made from waste clothing as signs of growing global environmental awareness.

"Although the picture may look hopeless, nothing is actually hopeless. Humanity has the power to fix everything and put things back on track, as long as we stay united," he said.

"Just as we have damaged things, we also know how to repair them if we intend to."

He stressed that the foundation's diverse mix of academics, lawmakers, and artists allows different perspectives to meet at one same table, fostering collective solutions and a wider reach.

- Young volunteers to be trained to work in the field in disaster scenarios

Duzyatan described environmental and disaster awareness as complementary responsibilities. Noting Türkiye's vulnerability to earthquakes and floods, he explained the foundations' goal of training young people as voluntary first responders in emergencies.

Duzyatan noted that building family-level awareness is the next step, and involves engaging young parents through seminars and starting environmental education in early childhood, at around age two or three.

"Lowering the age of environmental awareness to the pre-school level is one of our biggest goals," he said adding that protecting natural resources and forests also remains a top priority for the foundation.