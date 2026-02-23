Avrasya Tunnel wins top PRIDA award for innovative radio use

Avrasya Tunnel won first place in the "Creative/Innovative Media Use" category at the PRIDA Communication Awards of the Association of Communication Consultancy Companies (İDA) with its "Closed-Circuit Radio Broadcast Project."

The in-tunnel radio broadcasts at Avrasya Tunnel—Türkiye's first double-decker highway tunnel passing under the seabed—were originally launched to increase driving safety and provide effective guidance in emergencies. Over time, the broadcasts expanded to cover topics from sustainability to social responsibility, transforming into an innovative communication platform that raises public awareness.

With this approach, Avrasya Tunnel was awarded first place in the "Creative/Innovative Media Use" category at the PRIDA Communication Awards. Particularly, broadcasts promoting social benefit and civil society organizations contributed significantly to winning the award.

The in-tunnel radio announcements, which activate at points where drivers' attention is highest, were designed to be short, simple, and non-distracting. Safety-focused announcements were enriched with informative content.

Using a monthly content calendar, a sustainable, planned, and strategic communication model was established with users.

OVER 80 PIECES OF CONTENT REACHING MILLIONS

Since opening in 2016, the tunnel initially focused on driving safety announcements. In the 2024–2025 period, the content scope expanded significantly, with 83 different announcements broadcast.

The content covers a wide range—from special days remembered by society and civil society organizations, to sustainability messages, safety information, user satisfaction collaborations, and cultural sharing.

All announcements were voiced by journalist and TV presenter Hande Demirel, providing a consistent and trustworthy corporate communication tone. This approach transformed in-tunnel communication from merely an information channel into a branded audio experience.

The announcements reach approximately 28 million accesses annually and 3.2 million unique users, creating communication impact beyond mandatory safety warnings.

Feedback from users showed that the content increased both safety awareness and social sensitivity.

The PRIDA Communication Awards are a prestigious annual program recognizing creative, innovative, and effective communication projects. Projects are evaluated by expert juries on brand reputation, originality, social impact, measurable results, and sustainability.

"WE PRIORITIZE COMMUNICATION THAT BENEFITS SOCIETY"

In a statement, Avrasya Tunnel Deputy General Manager Murat Gücüyener said that in their communication strategies, societal contribution is as important as information delivery.

Gücüyener emphasized that they see communication not just as a tool for information, but as a touchpoint that benefits society. He stated:

"With our radio announcements, we not only support safe driving but also inform our users about sustainability, social benefit, and cultural awareness. We included our sustainability practices in the announcements to raise individual awareness and inspire conservation steps. At the same time, we amplified the voices of civil society organizations inside the tunnel, contributing to stronger social sensitivity. Receiving this award from respected industry platforms like PRIDA is a great source of pride for us, as it recognizes our holistic communication approach."