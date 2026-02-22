Türkiye advances maritime digitalization with “internet of shipping”

Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the "Internet of Shipping" and NAVDAT projects will significantly advance Türkiye's maritime vision.

He noted the projects strengthen Türkiye's sea communication and monitoring infrastructure, particularly in critical waterways like the Bosphorus, driving digital transformation in shipping.

The "Internet of Shipping" project will monitor navigation more closely, tracking vessels, traditional beacons, buoys, and maritime ecosystem threats via a digital platform. Remote communication systems will back up existing networks, while floating navigation aids and a lighthouse tower will collect hydrographic, meteorological, and vessel data to enhance safe navigation and emergency response.

NAVDAT will modernize sea communication systems by providing 24/7 uninterrupted services through stations in Istanbul, enabling faster transmission of graphics, text, and multimedia to ships. The system promises higher data capacity, improved ship-to-shore communication, enhanced operational efficiency, faster alerts to prevent accidents, and a sustainable, internationally compliant infrastructure.

Uraloğlu emphasized that these projects will strengthen Türkiye's maritime communication network and drive the digital transformation of the sector.