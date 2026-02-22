Turkish 'climate champion' holds key meetings in US ahead of UN change conference in Türkiye this fall

As Türkiye prepares to host and preside over the UN climate change conference, known as COP31, later this year, the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation has stepped up its international climate diplomacy efforts.

The 31st annual conference, held annually since 1995, will be held in Türkiye this Nov. 9-20, primarily in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, with the leaders' summit in Istanbul.

Ahead of the landmark gathering, Samed Ağırbaş, head of the Zero Waste Foundation and Türkiye's designated high-level climate champion for COP31, recently met with senior representatives from leading global institutions in Washington, DC to explore enhanced collaboration on climate action, sustainable development, and zero-waste initiatives.

During the visit, Ağırbaş met with the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), a leading US nonpartisan think tank that promotes practical climate and clean energy solutions through research and partnerships.

In talks with C2ES President Nat Keohane, they discussed ways to boost the private sector's role in climate policy and how companies and investors can make stronger contributions to climate goals ahead of COP31.

Ağırbaş also held talks with World Bank Group officials, addressing critical topics such as scaling up climate finance, promoting sustainable development investments, and expanding circular economy projects to support global environmental objectives.

Additionally, Ağırbaş met with the World Resources Institute (WRI), a leading global research organization that develops data-driven solutions for climate change, nature loss, and sustainable cities.

In talks with WRI President and CEO Ani Dasgupta, the conversation focused on increasing international stakeholder involvement before COP31 and building strong partnerships between governments, international bodies, businesses, and local authorities to speed up the global spread of circular economy and zero-waste practices.

The meetings align with Türkiye's broader push to integrate zero-waste principles into international climate efforts.

In December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries designating March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

The Istanbul-based Zero Waste Foundation, established under the auspices of Honorary President Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye's first lady, continues to build on this momentum by engaging with global partners ahead of the fourth observance of the International Day of Zero Waste and Türkiye's presidency of COP31.



















