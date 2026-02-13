Türkiye, Serbia agree to deepen cooperation in areas including foreign policy, economy, defense

Türkiye and Serbia agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including foreign policy, defense, culture and economic and commercial relations after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Ankara on Thursday.

According to a joint statement shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in bilateral relations in recent years based on the Joint Political Declaration on the Establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council signed in 2017.

They highlighted that the High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meetings held four times so far have added a new dimension to relations by setting new shared objectives.

The visit, the statement said, took place at a time when fragilities and uncertainties have increased in the region and the world. "Against this backdrop, the two leaders had the opportunity to review bilateral relations, in addition to exchanging views on current global developments," the readout said.

During the discussions, the two sides expressed their contentment with the multidimensional cooperation between the two countries in areas shaped by mutual benefit.

They agreed on deepening cooperation in foreign policy, economic and trade relations, the defense industry, culture, tourism, education, energy, transportation, connectivity, advanced technologies, environment and other areas.

It was decided that the next meeting of the Türkiye-Serbia Joint Economic Commission, which constitutes the backbone of economic and trade relations, will be held at the earliest opportunity.

BİLATERAL TRADE, TOURISTS



The two parties welcomed that the bilateral trade volume reached $3.5 billion in 2025 and stressed the importance of taking the necessary steps to increase this figure to $5 billion in the coming years.

They noted "their satisfaction with the increasing numbers of tourists travelling reciprocally, setting a new record every year, and the benefits this provides in bringing the people of the two countries closer together."

The work of Turkish companies operating in the construction and contracting sectors in infrastructure projects in Serbia, particularly in the fields of transport and energy, was also commended.

Meanwhile, efforts toward agreements that will strengthen the contractual framework in advanced technologies and education were welcomed. They also reiterated readiness to continue existing cooperation in bilateral and regional platforms to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

Türkiye and Serbia expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the first two meetings of the Balkan Peace Platform held on July 26, 2025, and Jan. 23, 2026, and pointed to the importance of EXPO 2027 Belgrade for regional economic growth and cooperation.

Aware of the key role played by the private sector in increasing trade and investments, the statement said it was decided to accelerate the work of the Türkiye-Serbia Business Council established in 2002.

The statement said the two sides also reiterated, as agreed at the fourth HLCC meeting held in Belgrade in October 2024, their determination to increase cooperation in the defense industry.

The two sides decided to take necessary steps to accelerate cooperation in civil aviation, culture and tourism, and emphasized the belief that reciprocal and regular high-level visits will further deepen cooperation.

Agreement was also reached to hold the next Council meeting at the earliest.