Zelensky says he will not conclude any peace deal with Russia if it’s bad for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Atlantic published Thursday that he prefers not to conclude any peace deal with Russia at all rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal.

The American magazine reported that some members of Zelensky's inner circle are growing anxious that his window to reach a settlement is closing and that Ukraine may face years of continued, grinding conflict if an end is not negotiated this spring.

It cited Zelensky as saying that he would rather take "no deal at all than force his people to accept a bad one."

"Even after (nearly) four years of intense warfare, he says he is prepared to fight on if that's what it takes to secure a dignified and lasting peace," the article said, noting that Zelensky said "Ukraine is not losing" when asked about his assessment of Kyiv's position on the front line.

Two rounds of trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the US were held in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 4-5.

In further remarks to the magazine, Zelensky said there would be "no greater victory" for US President Donald Trump than to find a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"For his legacy, it's No. 1," he said, adding that achieving such a settlement before the US midterm elections in November would be the "most advantageous situation" for Trump.

"Yes, he wants there to be less deaths. But if you and I are talking like adults, it's just a victory for him, a political one," he added.

The remarks came after Zelensky told journalists over the weekend that the US is pushing for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war "by the beginning of this summer" and that Washington will "probably put pressure on the parties according to this schedule."

In remarks published by Ukrainian media outlets, he said Kyiv understands that "internal issues" in the US have an impact on this deadline, particularly referring to the start of election campaigning for the midterm elections later this year.