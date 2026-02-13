TRUMP SAYS ISRAELI PRESIDENTS REFUSAL TO PARDON NETANYAHU IS DISGRACEFUL

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog's hitherto refusal to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "shameful."

"You have a president who refuses to give him a pardon. I think that man should be ashamed of himself, a pardon over this trial that's going on. The president of Israel, the primary power he's got is the power to give pardons," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"He said he's given it five different times, but he doesn't want to do it, because I guess he loses his power. I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He is disgraceful for not giving it," he added.

Netanyahu formally submitted a pardon request on Nov. 30 last year, seeking relief from corruption charges without admitting wrongdoing or withdrawing from public life.

In response, Herzog's office dismissed what it called "any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."

"To clarify, the prime minister's request is currently under review at the Justice Ministry for a legal opinion in accordance with the established procedures," the office said in a statement, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.

"Only upon completion of that process will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of the State of Israel, guided by his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind," it added.

Since the trial began, Netanyahu has consistently denied all allegations. Under Israeli law, however, a presidential pardon can only be granted following an admission of guilt.

The prime minister is facing charges in three separate cases, commonly known as Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000. The indictments were filed in late November 2019 by then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Case 1000 centers on allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received costly gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors.

Case 2000 involves claims that Netanyahu held talks with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the privately owned Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, in an effort to secure favorable media coverage.

Case 4000 focuses on accusations that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Walla news website and a senior executive at the Bezeq telecommunications company, in return for positive press.

Netanyahu's trial has been underway since 2020 and remains unresolved. He continues to dismiss the charges, portraying them as a politically motivated effort to force him from office.

Beyond the domestic proceedings, Netanyahu is also facing international legal scrutiny. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against him over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, where more than 71,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 171,000 others injured in a brutal assault since October 2023.