Turkish Airlines introduces 500th aircraft

Turkish Airlines introduced its 500th aircraft, which joined the fleet at the end of 2025 and features photographs of its 100,000 employees and retirees.

The event on Thursday at Istanbul Airport hosted executives, employees, aviation leaders, and children of martyrs from Türkiye's 81 provinces.

A promotional video for the Airbus A350 type aircraft, named TK Aile, which means family in Turkish language, with tail registration C-LHH screened during the ceremony.

The carrier's chairman, Ahmet Bolat, stated that the 500th aircraft symbolized 93 years of effort, determination, and common wisdom.

Bolat expressed pride in reaching 356 destinations on six continents with over 500 aircraft, starting from a journey with 65 aircraft in 2003.

He noted that the 500th aircraft marked the beginning of the "second 500" era rather than a final stop.

The chairman emphasized their determination to make the country a global aviation center with the goal of reaching a fleet of 1,000 aircraft by 2036.

Following the event, the "TK 500" flight took off from Istanbul Airport with special guests on board.

During the special flight, the aircraft drew the number "500" in the sky to symbolize the start of the new era.