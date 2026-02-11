Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday he firmly believes Türkiye and Greece, as neighbors and allies, should keep dialogue channels open based on cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference after bilateral talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye and Greece are working to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion, up from nearly $7 billion last year."

Erdoğan said they also discussed Ankara's position regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean "openly and sincerely."

He said Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean issues are complex but not unsolvable under international law.

Erdoğan also said he shared with the Greek premier Ankara's expectations regarding full enjoyment of religious freedoms and educational opportunities by the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.

Touching on regional issues, President Erdoğan said: "It is clear that the constructive role we have undertaken is important not only for Syria itself, but also for the security of Greece and Europe."

He said they also discussed regional developments, notably the Gaza ceasefire process and a broader peace plan.

"Türkiye rejects Israeli decision to expand control in the West Bank and weaken Palestinian Authority," said Erdoğan.