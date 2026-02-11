Israeli forces renew raids in Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Israeli military forces launched a new raid on Wednesday in Syria's southern countryside of Quneitra, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty.

A force consisting of 60 soldiers and 15 military vehicles fired flares as they moved into Ufania village in the northern Quneitra countryside, the state-run Al-Ekhbariya television reported.

The raid came a day after a similar incursion during which Israeli forces detained a young man while he was herding sheep in the southern Quneitra countryside on Tuesday.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through and destroying farmland.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering government attempts to attract investment to improve the country's economic conditions.