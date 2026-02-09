Hacker behind one of Poland’s biggest data leaks arrested after 8 years

The hacker behind one of the biggest database leaks in Polish history has been caught after eight years of manhunt, authorities announced on Monday.

Commander Marcin Zagorski, spokesperson for the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime, announced that the 29-year-old hacker was arrested on Jan. 30, according to the broadcaster TVP World.

"The man has been charged and has admitted to the offenses," Zagorski said.

The hacker, charged with unlawfully obtaining and disclosing the data, was behind the breach of Morele.net, a popular Polish online electronics marketplace, in 2018.

Affecting over 2 million people, the leak included names, contact details, addresses, and hashed passwords.

The hacker could face up to two years in prison for the offense.



