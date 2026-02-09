 Contact Us
Russia’s foreign intelligence service accused Western NGOs of trying to destabilize Belarus and engineer a “color revolution” aimed at changing the country’s constitutional order. The SVR said the alleged effort seeks to undermine Minsk’s alliance with Moscow, claims Western groups deny.

Published February 09,2026
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday accused Western non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of "amassing resources and efforts to once again attempt to destabilize the situation and achieve a change in the constitutional order" in Belarus.

The SVR said in a statement that to implement a color revolution scenario, the task is to find "new embittered opposition figures" within Belarusian society.

"Western 'democratizers' are once again targeting Belarus. According to information received by the SVR, NGOs from Western countries, including 'democratizing' structures, agencies, and foundations from the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, and other European states, are amassing resources and efforts to once again attempt to destabilize the situation and achieve a change in the constitutional order in Belarus," it said.

According to the intelligence service, "the West is overlooking one important detail" -- Belarusian society, having overcome the internal political crisis orchestrated by hostile external forces in 2020, received a good "vaccination" against attempts to destabilize the country.

It said that one of the goals of the plan is to weaken the alliance between Minsk and Moscow as the West believes this will weaken Russia and worsen its position in the Ukraine conflict.

In 2020, opposition figures in Belarus tried to remove President Alexander Lukashenko during mass protests following his disputed re-election.