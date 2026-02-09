Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Hong Kong court sentenced former media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison Monday on charges of violating the National Security Act, state media reported.

The High Court of Hong Kong last December found Lai guilty on all three counts, including two charges of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A mitigation hearing for Lai's case began on Jan. 12 and concluded on Jan. 13.

The defendants in the national security case include Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all facing charges of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."

Lai was also facing a separate charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.

The trial formally began on Dec. 18, 2023, and was heard by three judges appointed under Hong Kong's national security law, which China imposed in 2020 following the protests a year earlier.

- UK, Australia react

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed "deep concern" over Lai's health following the sentencing.

"I again call on the Hong Kong authorities to end his appalling ordeal and release him on humanitarian grounds, so that he may be reunited with his family," said Cooper in a statement.

She added that Lai's case was raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China and said London would "rapidly engage further" with Beijing following the sentencing.

In a separate statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra was "gravely concerned by the sentences handed down" to Lai and his co-defendants.

"The prosecution of Mr. Lai and his co-defendants has had a chilling effect on free speech in Hong Kong," Wong said, calling on China to cease what she described as suppression of freedoms of expression, assembly, media and civil society, in line with UN Human Rights Committee recommendations. She also urged the repeal of Hong Kong's national security law.

- Beijing backs Hong Kong authorities

China rejected the criticism, urging foreign governments not to interfere in what it described as internal affairs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters that Lai "is a Chinese citizen and is the main planner and participant in a series of anti-China and destabilizing activities."

"It is seriously violating the principle and bottom line of one-country, two systems. It is seriously damaging national security and prosperity of Hong Kong people and should be punished by law," said Lin.

Beijing, he said, supports Hong Kong's judicial authorities in safeguarding the rule of law and punishing crimes in accordance with the law.

"The better Hong Kong's national security is implemented, the more stable and secure Hong Kong society will be, and the practice of 'one country, two systems' can go far and steady," Lin said.

He described the case as an internal issue for Hong Kong and called on foreign nations to respect China's sovereignty and legal system and to refrain from what he termed irresponsible statements or interference in the trial.