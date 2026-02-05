PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN GIFTS TÜRKIYES HOMEGROWN ELECTRIC CAR TOGG TO EGYPTIAN COUNTERPART SISI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday gifted his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with a Togg, Türkiye's own homegrown electric car.

Erdoğan presented Sisi with a Togg in the "Anatolia" color scheme following a signing ceremony and joint press conference during his official visit to Egypt's capital Cairo.

The two leaders, accompanied by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, posed for photos inside the car in the gardens of Cairo's Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Erdoğan later headed to the hotel to host the closing session of the Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum in the Togg driven by Sisi.

















