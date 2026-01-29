US to open commercial airspace over Venezuela: Trump

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US will soon open all commercial airspace over Venezuela.

"I just spoke to the President of Venezuela, informed her that we're going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, referring to Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump said Americans "very shortly" will be able to go to Venezuela, and "they'll be safe there."

The president said major US oil companies are going to Venezuela scouting out projects "and picking their locations, and they'll be bringing back tremendous wealth for Venezuela and for the United States."