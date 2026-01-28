Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed on Wednesday the latest regional developments, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The discussions between the two came over a phone call, the sources said, adding that the conversation addressed efforts to reduce tensions in light of recent developments.

Fidan had earlier warned that a US attack on Iran would be "wrong," urging Washington and Tehran to resolve their disputes through diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program, or else the "next attack" would be "far worse." The US had attacked three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025.