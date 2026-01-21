ASELSAN HTRS 100 Radar installed at Damascus Airport for safety

The Air Traffic Control Radar System HTRS 100, produced by ASELSAN, will enhance flight safety at Damascus International Airport. Turkey's Embassy in Damascus and Ambassador Nuh Yılmaz shared updates on a site visit and the system's installation.

The HTRS 100 provides precise detection and tracking of all aerial targets around airports. Integrated with the latest technologies, it ensures maximum reliability and performance.

Its Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) operates in the S-Band with advanced clutter suppression and target tracking algorithms, providing accurate detection even in challenging environments. The Secondary Surveillance Radar enhances aircraft tracking with Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) queries and supports multiple interrogation modes for versatile operations.

MAINTAINS FLIGHT OPERATIONS DURING CRITICAL MOMENTS

The system's "distributed active hot redundant" architecture distinguishes it from conventional radars. Thanks to its matrix design, it continues to operate even if a component fails, ensuring uninterrupted air traffic monitoring.

Smart algorithms enable the system to handle adverse weather and interference, while advanced noise suppression allows clear target tracking during storms or heavy rain. A dedicated weather channel monitors atmospheric events in real time.

Special algorithms differentiate aircraft from wind turbines and bird flocks, maximizing operational safety. With over 40,000 hours of mean time between critical failures and repair times under 30 minutes, the HTRS 100 demonstrates durability and minimal downtime.

The radar's range can be set to 80 or 100 nautical miles (approximately 185 km).