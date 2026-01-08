Türkiye slams Greek Cypriot Administration over remarks on island

Türkiye on Thursday criticized the Greek Cypriot Administration over its remarks about the island in speeches for the administration's assumption of the six-month EU Presidency.

The words "occupation," "invasion," and "division" in the Wednesday speeches "in no way correspond to the historical or current realities on the Island," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The only 'occupation' on the Island stems from the Greek Cypriot side's seizure of the institutions of the partnership state in 1963, through a clear violation of the Constitution and the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people," said Öncü Keçeli.

His statement also criticized EU officials' actions "which once again disregards the existence of Turkish Cypriots," adding that this shows the EU's biased position on the fundamental human values it claims to defend.

"Moreover, the Greek Cypriot side's misuse of the EU Presidency from the very outset --contrary to the commitments made publicly -- to promote its distorted narrative and uncompromising positions on the Cyprus issue clearly demonstrates why the EU cannot be a neutral and constructive actor in efforts to resolve the Cyprus question," the statement said.