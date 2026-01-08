Turkish foreign minister says SDF must 'do its part' for national unity in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday it was time for national unity in Syria, calling on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fulfill its responsibilities.

"In Syria, it is time for national unity. The SDF needs to do its part," Fidan told a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Ankara.

"Instead, it serving Israel's policy is not a coincidence," he added, criticizing the group's role amid escalation in tensions.

His remarks came as Syrian state media reported renewed clashes in Aleppo, where the Syrian army responded to fire from the PKK/YPG group operating under the name SDF, after shelling and sniper attacks that killed at least 5 civilians and injured 33 others and a Syrian soldier.





