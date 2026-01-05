Turkish President Erdoğan, UAE counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday held a phone call with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said.

President Erdoğan told Sheikh Mohammed that Türkiye supports the territorial integrity, unity and solidarity of Yemen and Somalia, and is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Türkiye, Erdoğan added, is working to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, stressing that steps must be taken as soon as possible for the reconstruction of the enclave.