Erdoğan: Ankara remains possible host for peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for Türkiye's re-entry into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, saying such a step would help strengthen relations between Türkiye and the US, and also enhance NATO security.

In written responses to questions from Bloomberg, referring to his September 2025 meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Erdoğan described the decision to expel Türkiye from the F-35 program over its purchase of military equipment from Russia almost a decade ago as "unjust," adding that he had personally conveyed this to Trump.

The Turkish president said Trump's return to office had created an opportunity for relations between Ankara and Washington to move onto "a more reasonable and constructive footing."

On the F-35 issue, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye's receipt of the F-35 aircraft for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the program, are important and necessary" for better ties with the US and NATO's defense.

Regarding a possible purchase of F-16 Block 70 aircraft from the US, Erdoğan stressed that Ankara expects terms to be in line with the spirit of the NATO alliance, citing Türkiye's purchase of Eurofighter jets as an example.

On the criminal case filed in the US against Türkiye's state-owned lender Türkiye Halk Bankasi AS, Erdoğan stressed Türkiye considers the allegations to be misguided and has engaged in talks to ensure the bank does not face "unfair penalties." He said: "Our hope is to reach a fair outcome that is fully consistent with the law."

Touching on bilateral energy ties, the Turkish leader said: "We have significantly increased our LNG supplies, particularly from the US," emphasizing that this now holds a "prominent position" in Türkiye's supply chain.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye's position is very clear, saying: "We act in line with our national interests and our energy security."

"As a country that relies on imports for a substantial portion of its hydrocarbon requirements, we must pursue a cautious and balanced approach in all matters that may impact our energy security," he said.

- Ankara is 'sole actor able to speak directly' with Moscow, Kyiv

He stressed that thanks to Türkiye's ability to stay out of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ankara remains a possible host for future peace talks and could provide support for monitoring any ceasefire between the warring countries.

"Türkiye stands as the sole actor able to speak directly" with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdoğan said: "Our door remains open to all. I have conveyed this resolve clearly and on numerous occasions to both" leaders.

Erdoğan also sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Palestine, stressing that a proposed International Stabilization Force expected to be established in Gaza would "struggle to achieve legitimacy" without Türkiye's involvement.

"We are in the position of a key country for such a mission due to our deep historical ties with the Palestinian side, the security and diplomacy channels we have conducted with Israel in the past, and our regional influence as a NATO member country," he said.

"Our political will is clear; we stand ready to take on any responsibility for a lasting peace in Gaza," he noted.



