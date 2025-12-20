"30% rise in Turkish defense exports, Erdoğan says"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Türkiye's defense and aviation exports reached $7.445 billion in the last 11 months, up from the same period last year.

Speaking at the Commissioning of Naval Platforms Ceremony, Erdogan said: "In the last 11 months, our defense and aviation exports increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion."

He stressed that Türkiye is currently the world's 11th largest defense exporter.

"In the last 11 months, our defense and aviation exports increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion," Erdogan said.

He said that Türkiye's defense industry projects not only aim to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and technology production capacity.

"In every project we carry out in the field of the defense industry, we aim not only to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and our capacity to produce technology," President Erdogan said.

He also underlined that Türkiye is among the 10 countries worldwide capable of developing and launching its own warships.

"We have launched the construction processes of our 300-meter-long aircraft carrier, which will be the elder brother of TCG Anadolu," he said.

Erdogan also stressed that further projects will be commissioned to enhance deterrence on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace, noting that all stages from research and development to mass production are carried out with domestic and national resources.

He said the investments were not aimed at preparing for war, saying: "All these investments we have implemented are not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and our future."



