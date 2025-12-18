Oscars moving from ABC to YouTube in 2029

The Oscars will begin streaming on YouTube starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday, ending an exclusive run on ABC since 1976.

The Disney-owned Alphabet Network will continue to air Oscars until 2028 through the 100th edition of the awards show. After that, the annual ceremony will be available live and for free on YouTube and to YouTube TV subscribers through at least 2033. The streaming platform boasts some 2 billion viewers.

"YouTube will help make the Oscars accessible to the Academy's growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages," the Academy said in a statement.

The partnership will also include worldwide access for film fans to other Academy events and programs exclusively on the Oscars YouTube channel.

"The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community," said Academy CEO Bill Krammer. "This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy."

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry," said Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy."