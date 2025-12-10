Türkiye’s Togg becomes top-selling electric car in Turkish auto market

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg was the top seller in January-November EV sales in the Turkish auto market, with 31,715 units sold, beating out both Tesla (29,955) and BYD (17,639), according to new data.

Car sales in Türkiye rose 10.96% year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year, reaching 938,177 units, while light commercial vehicle sales climbed 7.13% to 238,603, according to data from the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Sales of gasoline-powered cars fell 15.5% to 442,650 units, while hybrid cars surged 71.3% to 251,992. Diesel cars declined 18.8% to 69,740 units, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-powered car sales rose 33.9% to 7,399.

EV sales, including extended-range models, surged 111.4% to 166,665 units in the first 11 months, achieving a market share of 17.8%.

While Tesla continued its presence with Model Y, and BYD brought a total of seven fully electric models into the country, Türkiye's Togg topped EV sales with its T10X and T10F models.

The EV brands in the top three — namely Togg, Tesla, and BYD — accounted for 47.5% of the electric car market. Togg alone made up around 20% of the EV market in the same period.

Togg in particular topped the Turkish EV market in November, selling 4,235 total units, followed by Tesla with 2,535, BYD with 1,833, KG Mobility with 1,209, and Volvo with 1,189.

In the first 11 months of the year, the share of gasoline-powered cars in Turkish auto sales fell from 62% to 47.2%, and diesel cars from 10.1% to 7.4%, while LPG-powered cars remained at a 0.8% market share.

During the same period, fully electric cars' share rose from 9.2% to 17.6% and hybrids from 17.4% to 26.9%.

Fully electric, extended-range electric, and hybrid cars accounted for 44.7% of the total Turkish auto market, with sales totaling 418,657 units.

Plug-in hybrids made up 4.6% of the market with 42,857 units sold in January-November, a surge of 658.9% compared to the same period last year.

BYD Seal U was the best-selling hybrid with 23,131 units, followed by Toyota C-HR with 22,181 units, Nissan Qashqai with 17,575 units, Peugeot 3008 with 14,157 units, and Toyota Corolla Cross with 11,072 units, the data showed.