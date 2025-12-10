South Korean president vows to deepen climate change cooperation with Pacific nations

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday vowed to deepen climate change cooperation with Pacific nations, as he met with foreign ministers from 15 Pacific Island nations and the secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum in Seoul.

The meeting came as the top diplomats are in South Korea to attend the sixth Korea-Pacific Islands foreign ministers' meeting, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"We will respond proactively to the shared threat of the climate crisis and to support vulnerable countries in achieving self-sustaining growth based on Korea's own development experience to build a better future together," he added.

On Tuesday, in a joint statement following the ministerial meeting, South Korea and Pacific Island nations agreed to further enhance ties on climate change and environmental issues, as well as oceans, maritime affairs and fisheries.

Pacific island nations are under serious threat from rising sea levels, with some regions expected to see a sharp rise in high-tide flooding by the 2050s.





