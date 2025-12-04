Türkiye’s Togg dominates domestic electric car market

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg dominated the Turkish EV market in November with its T10X and T10F models combined, according to data from the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Car sales in Türkiye rose 10.96% year-on-year in January-November, totaling 938,177 units, and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 7.13% to 238,603 over the same period—the total car and light commercial vehicle sales combined reached 1.1 million units, up 10.16% on an annual basis.

In November, car and light commercial vehicle sales increased 9.82% versus the same month last year, totaling 132,984 units. Car sales in particular surged 10.78% to 104,795, while light commercial vehicles climbed 6.38% to 28,189 units.

Togg's T10F and T10X were the best-selling EVs in November—the T10F ranked 10th among the best-selling cars in the Turkish car market in the same month.

Last month, the T10F sold 2,366 units and the T10X sold 1,896, bringing the total to 4,235. The Tesla Model Y led in EV sales with 2,535 units sold, followed by KG Mobility with 1,209, Opel with 771, and Volvo with 738.

While Tesla did not make the Model Y available for purchase in October, the EV returned to the market in November with a renewed order base. And at the same time, the Togg T10F sold 1,194 units in September since the start of its preorder, 2,532 in October, and 2,366 in November.

Among the top 10 cars sold in the Turkish market last month, the Renault Clio sold 4,468 units, followed by the Renault Megane Sedan with 4,110 and the BYD Seal U with 3,562 units. The Togg T10X ranked 15th, the data showed.

MORE TOGG MODELS NOW AVAILABLE FOR ORDER

The dual-motor T10X and the T10F 4More models are now available for order, according to a statement from Togg.

Türkiye's indigenous EV brand is launching its T10X and T10F models with 4More versions. The models previously received the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, and the enhanced 4More models build on the base models, offering customers power, safety, comfort, and design.

The T10X 4More Obsidian and the T10F 4More have been available to buy on the digital platform Trumore since Oct. 7. These models offer superior performance thanks to their dual-motor configurations capable of 435 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque.

TOGG EXTENDS SUCCESS AT HOME TO EUROPE

Togg began selling in Germany in September of this year, establishing the company's first European market expansion.

The EV maker entered the German market with both its T10X and T10F models, making its first deliveries in Stuttgart, the heart of the German auto industry.

Togg held an event in its Stuttgart-based headquarters to introduce its models to the public.

The T10X and the T10F were unveiled on Sep. 8 at the IAA Mobility event in Munich, and later, the models were made available for pre-order in Germany on Sep. 29.



