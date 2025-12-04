 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish stock exchange begins Thursday flat

Türkiye’s BIST 100 opened slightly lower at 11,029 points Thursday, while the lira trades at 42.47 per dollar and Brent crude is at $62.90 a barrel.

Published December 04,2025
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 11.029.06 points, slightly down 0.07%, or 7.76 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 decreased 0.78% to close at 11,036.82 points, with a daily transaction volume of 186.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.39 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.4650 liras to the US dollar, 49.5995 to the euro, and 56.8015 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,187.60, while Brent crude oil was trading at $62.90 per barrel.