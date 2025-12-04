Turkish stock exchange begins Thursday flat

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 11.029.06 points, slightly down 0.07%, or 7.76 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 decreased 0.78% to close at 11,036.82 points, with a daily transaction volume of 186.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.39 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.4650 liras to the US dollar, 49.5995 to the euro, and 56.8015 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,187.60, while Brent crude oil was trading at $62.90 per barrel.





