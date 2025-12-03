TÜRKIYES FUTURE VISION EVENT VIZYONER25 HELD IN ISTANBUL

The future vision event Vizyoner'25 was held in Istanbul, Türkiye on Tuesday, organized by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (Musiad) with the theme "Connectivity: Order-Disorder-Reorder."

Various panels and special sessions were held at the event focusing on questions such as how the future will be shaped, what concepts the new order will be based on, and what impacts this order will have on different areas from culture to technology.

As part of the summit, content was prepared to enhance the business world's capacity to connect, strengthen networks, and design next-generation collaborations. Anadolu served as the global communication partner for the event.

The event, which featured prominent speakers, academics, entrepreneurs and senior executives from around the world, addressed Türkiye's regional and global "connectivity vision."

Speaking at the event, Musiad President Burhan Ozdemir emphasized that in the new order, they will focus on economic resilience, will have to re-establish connections between cultures and societies, and technology will only advance in conjunction with humans.

"The new order will be one of shared wisdom, shared values, and shared responsibilities. And it must be, or the world will be turned upside down," he said.

Ozdemir noted that no problem is isolated anymore and that there is no unilateral solution.

"That's why we put the word 'connectivity' at the conceptual center of Visionary this year. Because the future order will be shaped by connections."

Türkiye Wealth Fund CEO Arda Ermut said the Fund has become one of the world's top 10 funds even before entering its 10th year.

"We believe that our ranking will change positively both as the value of our assets increases and as we acquire more companies and assets," he said, adding that the Fund currently manages a portfolio of 34 companies and licenses across eight sectors.



